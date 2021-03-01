Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

HOC has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

HOC stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 207.20 ($2.71). The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

