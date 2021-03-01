HOLD Hits Market Cap of $5.65 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $5.65 million and $4,375.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00505558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00071493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.