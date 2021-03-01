HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of HollyFrontier worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $37.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

