Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

HMPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.89. 1,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,016. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

In other news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last ninety days.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

