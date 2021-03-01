Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s previous close.

HMPT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

HMPT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,016. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last quarter.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

