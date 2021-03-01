Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,016. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 over the last quarter.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Analyst Recommendations for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.