Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,016. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 over the last quarter.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

