Homeros Price Reaches $0.0488 on Major Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $23.09 million and $4.17 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00519332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00460195 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.