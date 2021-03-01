HOMIHELP Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00005304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $61,949.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.00509855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00073530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00077781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.49 or 0.00466546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00183187 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars.

