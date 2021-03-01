Honest Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $20,643.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.64 or 0.00505851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00071258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.09 or 0.00449337 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

