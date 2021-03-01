Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON opened at $202.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $188.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

