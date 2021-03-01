Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

