Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Shares Up 6.9%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.05. 124,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 75,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 254,845 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

