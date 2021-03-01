Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMLSF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,368. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

