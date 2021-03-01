Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

