Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 4.30% of Howmet Aerospace worth $531,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 217.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 930,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 708,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM opened at $28.11 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

