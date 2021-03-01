H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

H&R Block stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

