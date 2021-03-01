HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $25,233.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.25 or 1.00252733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00037698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.03 or 0.00442238 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.64 or 0.00916809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00301800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00108715 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002057 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.