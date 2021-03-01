Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $10.75 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

HBM traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.10. 74,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

