Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 8th (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit’s (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 8th. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $10.45 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.