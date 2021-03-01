Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. 1,456,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,409,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

