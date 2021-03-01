Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $55,158.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00758071 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

