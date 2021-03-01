Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Huntington Bancshares worth $197,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

