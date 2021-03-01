Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 279,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,029. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

