HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HUYA by 806.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HUYA by 28.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HUYA by 31.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 333.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,393 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

