Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE H opened at $87.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,395. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

