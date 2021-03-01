Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) traded up 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.48. 945,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 373,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

