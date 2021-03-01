Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 10.7%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares were up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 8,480,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,806,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

