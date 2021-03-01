HyperDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,045.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $35,045.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00512897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00468068 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00183265 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,749,299 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

