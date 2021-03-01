Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Achieves $5.68 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $58,766.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 180,683,082 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

