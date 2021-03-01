HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 12.7%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 657,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 863,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in HyreCar by 400.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

