Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the January 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYMTF stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $47.48. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

