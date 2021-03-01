Hyve Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Hyve token can now be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $528,648.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.48 or 0.00507213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00071290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.00456526 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.