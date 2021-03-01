IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
