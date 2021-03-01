IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.