Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the January 28th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Iberdrola stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.