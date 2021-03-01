iBTC Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,375.37 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 61% against the dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $13,375.37 and approximately $3.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00519217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00077512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00461708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026737 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

