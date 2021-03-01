iCAD, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iCAD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $425.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

