Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,776. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

