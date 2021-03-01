ICHI Market Cap Tops $15.94 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $86,085.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00013185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00523657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00072501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00458688 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,917 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

