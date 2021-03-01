ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $232.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $207.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $180.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.82. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth $219,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

