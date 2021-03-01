ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average of $198.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

