Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Up 7.2%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.40. 425,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 913,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

