Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Up 7.2%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.40. 425,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 913,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.