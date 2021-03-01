Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading 12.8% Higher

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.92. 1,391,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 556,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

