Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading 12.8% Higher

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.92. 1,391,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 556,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $173.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
