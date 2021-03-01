IDEX (IDEX) One Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $35.78 million and $2.04 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00760319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00028513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00042250 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.