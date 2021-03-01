IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 306.5% from the January 28th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 203,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.