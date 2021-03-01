iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Cap of $110.99 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $110.99 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

