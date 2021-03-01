IG Gold 1-Day Volume Hits $2,159.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $2.99 million and $2,159.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

