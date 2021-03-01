IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGEN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,581,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,343,195. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
