IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,581,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,343,195. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

