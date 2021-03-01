IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $32,715.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041491 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

