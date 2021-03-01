Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,330 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after buying an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.79. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

