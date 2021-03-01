Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,859 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,503,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $131.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,249 shares of company stock worth $7,005,616 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

